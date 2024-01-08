Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $488,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

