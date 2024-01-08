Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $500,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,113.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $146.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

