Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.5% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $106.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

