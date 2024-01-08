Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.1 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.