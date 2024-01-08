Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,299,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,823,000 after buying an additional 1,723,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,950,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 334,888 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $19.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

