Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

