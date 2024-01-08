Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,725 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

