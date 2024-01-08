Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after buying an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

