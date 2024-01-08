Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 22.98%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

