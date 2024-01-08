WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 130 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.19 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

