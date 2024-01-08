WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 8,933 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.