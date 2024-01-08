WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 337 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

