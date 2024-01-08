WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

