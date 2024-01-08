WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

