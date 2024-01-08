WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $105.80 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

