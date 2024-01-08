WealthShield Partners LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

