WealthShield Partners LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

