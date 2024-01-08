WealthShield Partners LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.