WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYF opened at $54.00 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $54.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

