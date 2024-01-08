WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,107.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.16 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

