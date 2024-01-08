WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 152.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $34.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $546.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

