WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

