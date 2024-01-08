WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,395 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTES. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.