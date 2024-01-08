WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,395 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTES. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

