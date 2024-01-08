WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 81,401 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $137.18 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

