WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

