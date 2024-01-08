WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 603 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.



See Also

