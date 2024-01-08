WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 103,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 98,765 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

