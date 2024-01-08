WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 8,340 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.