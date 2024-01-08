Wedbush Begins Coverage on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GOEV

Canoo Price Performance

GOEV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Canoo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 114.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.