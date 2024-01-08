WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Get WESCO International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WCC opened at $168.84 on Friday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.