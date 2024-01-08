WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of ProShares UltraShort Financials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials during the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials during the third quarter worth $297,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials during the third quarter worth $543,000.

ProShares UltraShort Financials stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

