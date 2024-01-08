WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 325,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 832,246 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LFST stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $496,389.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,429. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

