WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

