WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,258,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.21 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

