WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $458.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.90 and its 200 day moving average is $478.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

