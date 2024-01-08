WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

