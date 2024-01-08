WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $998.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $911.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

