West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFG. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

