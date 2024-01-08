WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.30 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
