WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.30 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

