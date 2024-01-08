Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $381.23 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.21. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.