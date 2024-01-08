WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 169,225 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

