Wolfe Research Downgrades SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.5 %

SITE Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.19 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,476,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

