Ycg LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

