Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.84.

ZION stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

