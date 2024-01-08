Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.51.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.