Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PSX opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

