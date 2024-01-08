Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

MNST opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

