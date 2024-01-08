Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.92 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $156.94.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.