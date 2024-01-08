Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.12 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Target were worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

TGT opened at $140.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.