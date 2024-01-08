Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $249.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

